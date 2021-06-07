Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

905-548-8558

SE/SXT SXT 7 passengers Stow’N Go

SE/SXT SXT 7 passengers Stow’N Go

Location

56 Kenilworth Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7232915
  • Stock #: D662960
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG4BR662960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

StowN Go seating. Bluetooth, Eco Mode. Rust-free! Excellent value. Need financing?We can help!CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED.(*No hidden fees! Just add HST and licensing.) CREDIT SPECIALIST ON-PREMISES. All our vehicles come certified at NO extra cost. 1000+ of superior quality vehicles sold to satisfied customers. You will also get a free detailed CARFAX Canada vehicle history report when you are buying our vehicle.Google Rockcliff Auto Hamilton to see our reviews!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

