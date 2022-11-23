$11,995+ tax & licensing
289-700-2277
2011 Ford Edge
4dr Limited AWD
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
- Listing ID: 9443904
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC5BBB36406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Edge LIMITED AWD, super clean, excellent conditions, 2 previous owners, clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fVQJpcMDg8X1CB5ys6J4IrhBm16nZXol
Vehicle Features
