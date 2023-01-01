$9,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT NO ACCIDENT, DEALER MAINTAINED
2011 Ford Escape
XLT NO ACCIDENT, DEALER MAINTAINED
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # b05129
- Mileage 123,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Lovely Auto Sales Family owned and operated for over 25 years!! Our team is committed to making your car buying experience a great one. We have all makes and models available to meet your budget and vehicle needs! We offer preferred bank finance rates and the best finance options for all situations in a comfortable atmosphere. Our Finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want. All our vehicles come certified unless stated otherwise. Taxes and Licensing are extra. We offer a transparent buying experience with no hidden fees and no surprises. We have a full disclosure CARFAX policy! Call or text us today at 905 312 8181
30 Day safety warranty included on certified vehicles at no extra cost!!
We offer extended warranties up to 4 YEARS!!
$0 down financing available! We work with Good, Bad, and No credit situations. Our team is ready to help you with any of your credit needs! Call of visit today and Finance the car of your choice!
We want your trade! Our trade-in process is quick and easy! Our sales team can provide you with a fair and transparent market leading quote. Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle we can get you top dollar for your vehicle!
-Sale price plus HST and licensing only!
-Safety inspected and Certified by our Licensed Technician
-Got a trade? Drive it in and have our team look at it!
-Financing available! Not sure about your credit approval? No problem APPLY ONLINE TODAY! With Same day approvals!
We are open 6 Days a week!! (Monday-Friday) 9:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 4:00pm (excluding statutory holiday)
Visit our website for all our updated inventory and to BOOK A TEST DRIVE TODAY at lovelyautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited
Email Lovely Auto Sales Limited
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
Call Dealer
905-312-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-312-8181