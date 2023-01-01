Menu
Welcome to Lovely Auto Sales Family owned and operated for over 25 years!! Our team is committed to making your car buying experience a great one. We have all makes and models available to meet your budget and vehicle needs! We offer preferred bank finance rates and the best finance options for all situations in a comfortable atmosphere. Our Finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want. All our vehicles come certified unless stated otherwise. Taxes and Licensing are extra. We offer a transparent buying experience with no hidden fees and no surprises. We have a full disclosure CARFAX policy! Call or text us today at 905 312 8181

30 Day safety warranty included on certified vehicles at no extra cost!!

We offer extended warranties up to 4 YEARS!!

$0 down financing available! We work with Good, Bad, and No credit situations. Our team is ready to help you with any of your credit needs! Call of visit today and Finance the car of your choice!

We want your trade! Our trade-in process is quick and easy! Our sales team can provide you with a fair and transparent market leading quote. Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle we can get you top dollar for your vehicle!

-Sale price plus HST and licensing only!
-Safety inspected and Certified by our Licensed Technician
-Got a trade? Drive it in and have our team look at it!
-Financing available! Not sure about your credit approval? No problem APPLY ONLINE TODAY! With Same day approvals!

We are open 6 Days a week!! (Monday-Friday) 9:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 4:00pm (excluding statutory holiday)

Visit our website for all our updated inventory and to BOOK A TEST DRIVE TODAY at lovelyautosales.ca

2011 Ford Escape

123,100 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

XLT NO ACCIDENT, DEALER MAINTAINED

2011 Ford Escape

XLT NO ACCIDENT, DEALER MAINTAINED

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

123,100KM
Used
VIN 1fmcu9dg3bkb05129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # b05129
  • Mileage 123,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-8181

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

2011 Ford Escape