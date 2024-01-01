Menu
<p>NO Accident</p>

2011 Ford Escape

149,132 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,132KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0DG1BKB80438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 923
  • Mileage 149,132 KM

Vehicle Description

NO Accident

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Ford Escape