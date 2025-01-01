Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 20.0pt; line-height: 115%;>2011 Ford Escape XLT 4WD –  | SUV Utility | Accident Free  </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💰</span> <strong>Price: $10,495 + HST & Licensing</strong><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span> <strong>Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON</strong><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📞</span> <strong>Call/Text: 416-270-7657</strong><br /><br /></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔍</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Vehicle Details:</span></strong></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Year:</strong> 2011</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Make / Model:</strong> Ford Escape</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Trim:</strong> XLT 4WD</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>VIN:</strong> <span style=color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>1FMCU9DG9BKA40044</span></li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Odometer:</strong> 183,733 km</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Doors:</strong> 4</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Transmission:</strong> 6-Speed Automatic</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Exterior Colour:</strong> Blue</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Accident History:</strong> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Clean Title | Clean Carfax</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Seating Capacity:</strong> 5 passengers</li></ul><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🌟</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Packed with Features:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Comfort & Convenience:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Ice Cold A/C + Rear Defrost<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Remote Keyless Entry + Keypad Entry<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Power Windows, Mirrors & Door Locks<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Tilt Steering Wheel<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Rear Window Wiper & Washer</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Entertainment & Tech:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> AM/FM Stereo with CD Player<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> AUX Input for Phone or MP3<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> SiriusXM Satellite Radio Capable<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> 4-Speaker Sound System<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Digital Display Cluster with MPG Info</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Interior & Utility:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Split-Fold 60/40 Rear Seats<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Spacious Rear Cargo Area with Removable Cover<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Roof Rack Rails for Extra Storage<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Deep Center Console Storage<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Comfortable and Durable Leather Seating<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Excellent Ride Height for Visibility</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Safety & Reliability:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> ABS Brakes<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Dual Front & Side Curtain Airbags<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Roll Stability Control (RSC)<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Traction Control System<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Anti-Theft Alarm System<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Clean Carfax + Fully Certified</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🏷️</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Why Buy from Precision </span></strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;><strong style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Motors?</span></strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Over 20 Years of Experience<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Full Safety Certification Included<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Free Carfax History Report<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Trade-Ins Accepted<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> Family-Owned & Trusted Dealership<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> All Vehicles Fully Detailed</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span> Come See It in Person:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Precision Motors</strong><br />643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📱</span> <strong>Call or Text: 416-270-7657</strong><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🕒</span> <strong>Open 7 Days a Week by Appointment</strong></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔥</span> <strong>This Escape XLT 4WD is Ready for Adventure, Work, or Everyday Use!</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Great for winter driving, outdoor lovers, or families needing extra space. Affordable, certified, and equipped with all the essentials—this SUV won’t last!</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📲</span> <strong>Message us now to book your test drive or apply for financing today!</strong></p>

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

