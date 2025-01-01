SOLD
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,733 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Escape XLT 4WD – | SUV Utility | Accident Free
💰 Price: $10,495 + HST & Licensing
📍 Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call/Text: 416-270-7657
🔍 Vehicle Details:
- Year: 2011
- Make / Model: Ford Escape
- Trim: XLT 4WD
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG9BKA40044
- Odometer: 183,733 km
- Doors: 4
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
- Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- Exterior Colour: Blue
- Accident History: ✅ Clean Title | Clean Carfax
- Seating Capacity: 5 passengers
🌟 Packed with Features:
Comfort & Convenience:
✅ Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
✅ Ice Cold A/C + Rear Defrost
✅ Remote Keyless Entry + Keypad Entry
✅ Power Windows, Mirrors & Door Locks
✅ Tilt Steering Wheel
✅ Rear Window Wiper & Washer
Entertainment & Tech:
✅ AM/FM Stereo with CD Player
✅ AUX Input for Phone or MP3
✅ SiriusXM Satellite Radio Capable
✅ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
✅ 4-Speaker Sound System
✅ Digital Display Cluster with MPG Info
Interior & Utility:
✅ Split-Fold 60/40 Rear Seats
✅ Spacious Rear Cargo Area with Removable Cover
✅ Roof Rack Rails for Extra Storage
✅ Deep Center Console Storage
✅ Comfortable and Durable Leather Seating
✅ Excellent Ride Height for Visibility
Safety & Reliability:
✅ ABS Brakes
✅ Dual Front & Side Curtain Airbags
✅ Roll Stability Control (RSC)
✅ Traction Control System
✅ Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
✅ Anti-Theft Alarm System
✅ Clean Carfax + Fully Certified
🏷️ Why Buy from Precision Motors?
✔ Over 20 Years of Experience
✔ Full Safety Certification Included
✔ Free Carfax History Report
✔ Trade-Ins Accepted
✔ Family-Owned & Trusted Dealership
✔ All Vehicles Fully Detailed
📍 Come See It in Person:
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON
📱 Call or Text: 416-270-7657
🕒 Open 7 Days a Week by Appointment
🔥 This Escape XLT 4WD is Ready for Adventure, Work, or Everyday Use!
Great for winter driving, outdoor lovers, or families needing extra space. Affordable, certified, and equipped with all the essentials—this SUV won’t last!
📲 Message us now to book your test drive or apply for financing today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
