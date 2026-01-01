$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Description
🚙 2011 FORD ESCAPE – ONLY 67,000 KM | CERTIFIED | CLEAN CARFAX | IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ✅
🔥 ULTRA LOW MILEAGE – ONLY 67,000 KM 🔥
💰 Price: $10,995 + HST & Licensing
📍 Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call/Text: 416-270-7657
📝 Safety Certified | Accident-Free | Fully Inspected | Ready to Drive
🔍 Vehicle Details
✅ VIN: 1FMCU0DG5BKB67787
✅ Year: 2011
✅ Make / Model: Ford Escape
✅ Trim: XLT
✅ Mileage: ONLY 67,000 KM
✅ Transmission: Automatic
✅ Fuel Type: Gasoline
✅ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Exterior Colour: Insert
✅ Interior Colour: Insert
✅ Doors: 4
✅ Seating: 5 Passengers
🌟 Features & Options
🚘 Comfort & Convenience
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Power Adjustable Driver Seat
✅ Remote Keyless Entry
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Air Conditioning
✅ Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
🎵 Entertainment & Connectivity
✅ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling
✅ AM / FM / CD / MP3 Stereo
✅ AUX Input
✅ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
✅ Quality Sound System
🧳 Interior & Utility
✅ Spacious SUV Interior
✅ Fold-Flat Rear Seats
✅ Large Cargo Area
✅ Roof Rails
✅ Rear Privacy Glass
🛡️ Safety
✅ Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
✅ Traction Control
✅ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
✅ Front, Side & Curtain Airbags
✅ Daytime Running Lights
✅ Ontario Safety Certified
✅ Clean Carfax Report Included
💳 FINANCING AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT TYPES
At Precision Motors, Approvals are easy:
✅ Good / Bad / No Credit Accepted
✅ In-House Financing Available on the spot
✅ Low & Flexible Down Payments
✅Bi-Weekly & Monthly Payments according to your budget
✅ Credit Rebuilding Programs
✅ Extended Warranties (1–3 Years)
✅ on the spot Approvals
🏆 Why Buy From Precision Motors?
✅ Over 20 Years of Experience
✅ Family-Owned & Trusted
✅ Safety Certification Included
✅ Free Carfax Provided
✅ Trade-Ins Accepted
✅ Vehicles Fully Detailed
📍 Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON
📱 Call or Text: 416-270-7657
🕒 Open 7 Days
🔥 ONLY 67,000 KM • VERY HARD TO FIND • MUST SEE
Perfect for commuting very economical students, Uber, or daily driving.
📲 Message now to book your test drive — Low KM vehicles don’t last! ✅
