<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🚙</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>2011 FORD ESCAPE – ONLY 67,000 KM | CERTIFIED | CLEAN CARFAX | IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE</strong> </span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA><br style=mso-special-character: line-break;><!-- [if !supportLineBreakNewLine]--><br style=mso-special-character: line-break;><!--[endif]--></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔥</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>ULTRA LOW MILEAGE – ONLY 67,000 KM</strong> </span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔥</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💰</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Price:</strong> $10,995 + HST & Licensing<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Dealer:</strong> Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📞</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 416-270-7657</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📝</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Safety Certified | Accident-Free | Fully Inspected | Ready to Drive</strong></span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔍</span><span lang=EN-CA> Vehicle Details</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>VIN:</strong> 1FMCU0DG5BKB67787</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Year:</strong> 2011<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Make / Model:</strong> Ford Escape<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Trim:</strong> XLT<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Mileage:</strong> <strong>ONLY 67,000 KM</strong><br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Exterior Colour:</strong> <em>Insert</em><br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Interior Colour:</strong> <em>Insert</em><br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Doors:</strong> 4<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Seating:</strong> 5 Passengers</span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🌟</span><span lang=EN-CA> Features & Options</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🚘</span><span lang=EN-CA> Comfort & Convenience</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Heated Front Seats<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Power Adjustable Driver Seat<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Remote Keyless Entry<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Cruise Control<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Air Conditioning<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🎵</span><span lang=EN-CA> Entertainment & Connectivity</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> AM / FM / CD / MP3 Stereo<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> AUX Input<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Quality Sound System</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🧳</span><span lang=EN-CA> Interior & Utility</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Spacious SUV Interior<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Fold-Flat Rear Seats<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Large Cargo Area<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Roof Rails<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Rear Privacy Glass</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🛡️</span><span lang=EN-CA> Safety</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Traction Control<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Electronic Stability Control (ESC)<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Front, Side & Curtain Airbags<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Daytime Running Lights<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Ontario Safety Certified<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Clean Carfax Report Included</span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💳</span><span lang=EN-CA> FINANCING AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT TYPES</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA>At</span></strong><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Precision Motors</strong>, Approvals are easy:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Good / Bad / No Credit Accepted<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> In-House Financing Available on the spot<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Low & Flexible Down Payments</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA>Bi-Weekly & Monthly Payments according to your budget<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Credit Rebuilding Programs<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Extended Warranties (1</span><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;>–</span><span lang=EN-CA>3 Years)<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> on the spot Approvals</span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🏆</span><span lang=EN-CA> Why Buy From Precision Motors?</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Over 20 Years of Experience<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Family-Owned & Trusted<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Safety Certification Included<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Free Carfax Provided<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Trade-Ins Accepted<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA> Vehicles Fully Detailed</span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Precision Motors</strong><br>643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📱</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Call or Text:</strong> 416-270-7657<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🕒</span><span lang=EN-CA> Open 7 Days </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔥</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>ONLY 67,000 KM • VERY HARD TO FIND • MUST SEE</strong><br>Perfect for commuting very economical students, Uber, or daily driving.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📲</span><span lang=EN-CA> <strong>Message now to book your test drive — Low KM vehicles don’t last!</strong> </span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p>

2011 Ford Escape

67,296 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FMCU0DG5BKB67787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 970
  • Mileage 67,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657

