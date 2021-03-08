2011 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Aux input Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Luggage/Roof Rack Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.