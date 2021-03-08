Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

168,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 6679763
  2. 6679763
  3. 6679763
  4. 6679763
  5. 6679763
  6. 6679763
  7. 6679763
  8. 6679763
  9. 6679763
  10. 6679763
  11. 6679763
  12. 6679763
  13. 6679763
  14. 6679763
  15. 6679763
  16. 6679763
  17. 6679763
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6679763
  • Stock #: 1545
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG3BKC19837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1545
  • Mileage 168,500 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2011 Ford Escape XLT V6 Front Wheel Drive, Black on Black Leather Interior, 166000km, Power Windows, Power Locks AC, CD, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, in good condition available for Sale Certified $5995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. We are alsofully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down. . . . Read the full description on our Website at:http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Luggage/Roof Rack
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2015 Kia Forte SX
 139,200 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey SE
 163,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 142,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory