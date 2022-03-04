$6,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8547500
- VIN: 1FMCU0DGXBKA77647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,330 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Escape in great condition! Runs and drives very smooth! Clean Inside and no rust on the body!
$6495.00 Plus tax and licensing fees
To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.
For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com
Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.
CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.
Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months
Vehicle Features
