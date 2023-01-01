Menu
2011 Ford Escape

71,700 KM

Details Description Features

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

71,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9480906
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D72BKA10153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2011 Ford Escape XLT! Very Low KMs! Runs and Drives Great! Clean Body No Rust, Clean Inside and Out!

$9750.00 Plus tax and licensing fees

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.
 For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com 
 Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.
 CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold. 
 Warranties Available from 3 months up to 36 months for Any Make and Any Model!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

