2011 Ford Expedition

290,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

XLT *Very Good Condition/Runs & Drives Excellent*

Location

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

290,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10040289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BODY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION!!! SUPER CLEAN INTERIOR, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! NO ACCIDENTS, VERY WELL MAINTAINED, LOTS OF CARFAX SERVICE MAINTENANCE HISTORY, EQUIPPED WITH A POWERFUL 5.4 LITRE 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER SEATING, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, 8 PASSENGER SEATING AND MUCH MORE**

Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

