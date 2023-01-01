$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-547-7700
2011 Ford Expedition
XLT *Very Good Condition/Runs & Drives Excellent*
Location
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10040289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 290,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**BODY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION!!! SUPER CLEAN INTERIOR, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! NO ACCIDENTS, VERY WELL MAINTAINED, LOTS OF CARFAX SERVICE MAINTENANCE HISTORY, EQUIPPED WITH A POWERFUL 5.4 LITRE 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER SEATING, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEATS, 8 PASSENGER SEATING AND MUCH MORE**
Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.
For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Adam's Fine Cars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.