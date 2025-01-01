Menu
2011 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145 XLT, excellent conditions,3 previos owners, carfax shows a police report no claim in 2013, safety certification included in the asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+chpg4kAlr8%2FtrilDsLRdtHtzSbFj8c8

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EM7BFC67199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145" XLT, excellent conditions,3 previos owners, carfax shows a police report no claim in 2013, safety certification included in the asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+chpg4kAlr8%2FtrilDsLRdtHtzSbFj8c8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
