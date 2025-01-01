$11,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145" XLT, excellent conditions,3 previos owners, carfax shows a police report no claim in 2013, safety certification included in the asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+chpg4kAlr8%2FtrilDsLRdtHtzSbFj8c8
Vehicle Features
