2011 Ford F-150

255,100 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

XLT

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

255,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6551971
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7BFA01108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 255,100 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! ONE OWNER TRUCK !! NEW TRUCK TRADE-IN !! 5 LITRE V8  LOADED !! 6 PASSSERGER WITH LEATHER , HEATED SEAT !! NEW TIRES WITH FACTORY CHROME ALUM RIMS !! CERTIFIED !!  COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES  HAMILTON  905-573-9007

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

