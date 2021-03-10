2011 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

Sale $14,999 + taxes & licensing 2 5 6 , 1 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6815705

6815705 VIN: 1FTFW1EF7BFA01108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 256,175 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features ONE OWNER XTR PACKAGE Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire 5 LITRE V8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.