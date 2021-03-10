Menu
2011 Ford F-150

256,175 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

XTR CREWCAB 4X4

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

256,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7BFA01108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 256,175 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! ONE OWNER TRUCK !! 5 LITRE V8 AUTOMATIC  , LOADED !!   POWER GROUP PACKAGE !!  FACTORY CHROME RIMS WITH NEW TIRES !!  LEATHER WITH HEATED SEATS !! CERTIFIED !!  COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES  HAMILTON  905-573-9007   256,175 KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
ONE OWNER
XTR PACKAGE
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
5 LITRE V8

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

