New Arrival 2011 Ford Fusion SEL, Has 260000km Drives like it has only 120000km. Well maintained, Leather Seats 4 Cylinder RUST FREE, Everything Works and in Great Driving condition $3495+HSTCERTIFIED.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday to Wednesday 10 to 6PM, Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. We arealso fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down. . . . Read the full description on our Website at:http://www. yaversauto. com... Read the full description on our Website at:
