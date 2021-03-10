Menu
2011 Ford Fusion

260,735 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

SEL Leather CERTIFIED

SEL Leather CERTIFIED

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

260,735KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6726254
  • Stock #: 1574
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JA1BR169667

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 260,735 KM

New Arrival 2011 Ford Fusion SEL, Has 260000km Drives like it has only 120000km. Well maintained, Leather Seats 4 Cylinder RUST FREE, Everything Works and in Great Driving condition $3495+HSTCERTIFIED.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday to Wednesday 10 to 6PM, Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Aux input
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Navigation Telematics

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

