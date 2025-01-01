Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

214,149 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger

XL Reg Cab 112" *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

12898217

2011 Ford Ranger

XL Reg Cab 112" *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,149KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR1AD9BPA50668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 214,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

 

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

 

Price + HST + licensing 

 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

 

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

 

https://zensautosales.ca/

 

SAFETY INCLUDED

 

Carfax included

 

Financing Available

 

Air Conditioning

 

Power locks

 

Power mirrors

 

Power windows

 

CD player

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2011 Ford Ranger