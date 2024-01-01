$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Ford Taurus
SEL *Runs & Drives Excellent/Only 180000 kms*
2011 Ford Taurus
SEL *Runs & Drives Excellent/Only 180000 kms*
Location
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.
For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.
For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Adam's Fine Cars Inc
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 212,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2004 Pontiac Vibe 299,999 KM $995 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 LX 169,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Adam's Fine Cars Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-547-XXXX(click to show)
905-547-7700
Alternate NumbersCell: 647-895-7078
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
905-547-7700
2011 Ford Taurus