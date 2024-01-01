Menu
Account
Sign In
Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.<br><br><div>For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.</div>

2011 Ford Taurus

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL *Runs & Drives Excellent/Only 180000 kms*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL *Runs & Drives Excellent/Only 180000 kms*

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

  1. 1720933906
  2. 1720933905
  3. 1720933804
  4. 1720933905
  5. 1720933906
  6. 1720933905
  7. 1720933906
  8. 1720933906
  9. 1720933905
  10. 1720933906
  11. 1720933905
  12. 1720933905
  13. 1720933906
  14. 1720933906
  15. 1720933905
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 212,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe for sale in Hamilton, ON
2004 Pontiac Vibe 299,999 KM $995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Chrysler 200 LX 169,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Adam's Fine Cars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7700

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 647-895-7078
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Taurus