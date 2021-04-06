Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

248,500 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

SLE

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

248,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6872103
  VIN: 3GTP2VE37BG159959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 GMC Z71 CREWCAB  4X4  WITH MATCHING CAP , LOADED !! 5.3 LITRE V8 AUTO , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !!  VERY CLEAN SPORT TRUCK !! CERTIFIED !!  COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES !! 905-573-9007  248500 KMS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
MATCHING CAP
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
5.3 LITRE V8

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

