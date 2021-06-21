Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

243,300 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

243,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7523823
  • VIN: 3GTP2WE33BG120646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,300 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!  BLACK ON BLACK 5.3 LITRE V8 CREWCAB 4X4  !!! LOADED LOADED !!!    FACTORY SUNROOF  AND  20 INCH CHROME RIMS !! POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! TOW PACKAGE   !!!  CERTIFIED !!!  COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON !!  243,300 KMS 905-573-9007

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
5.3 LITRE V8
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK ON BLACK !!
LEATHER HEATED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Collectible Auto Sales

2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 225,500 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 229,165 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2000 Chevrolet Monte...
 163,060 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Call Dealer

905-573-XXXX

(click to show)

905-573-9007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory