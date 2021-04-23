2011 GMC Sierra 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7008764

7008764 VIN: 1GT423CG2BF237434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Seating Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

