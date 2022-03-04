Menu
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour

183,461 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

2011 Honda Accord Crosstour

2011 Honda Accord Crosstour

EX-L

2011 Honda Accord Crosstour

EX-L

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

183,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8514677
  Stock #: HN3605A
  VIN: 5J6TF2H59BL800010

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # HN3605A
  Mileage 183,461 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

