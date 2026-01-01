$10,495+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Civic
DX-G
2011 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,341 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2011 HONDA CIVIC – ONLY 102,000 KM | CERTIFIED | CLEAN CARFAX |
IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ✅
VIN: 2HGFA1F44BH004382
🔥 LOW MILEAGE – ONLY 102,000 KM 🔥
💰 Price: $10,495 + HST & Licensing
📍 Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call/Text: 416-270-7657
📝 Safety Certified | Accident-Free | Fully Inspected | Ready to Drive
🔍 Vehicle Details
✅ VIN: 2HGFA1F44BH004382
✅ Year: 2011
✅ Make / Model: Honda Civic
✅ Trim: LX
✅ Mileage: ONLY 102,000 KM
✅ Transmission: Automatic
✅ Fuel Type: Gasoline
✅ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Exterior Colour: Blue
✅ Interior Colour: Gray
✅ Doors: 4
✅ Seating: 5 Passengers
🌟 Features & Options
🚘 Comfort & Convenience
✅ Power Windows & Locks
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Remote Keyless Entry
✅ Air Conditioning
✅ Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
🎵 Entertainment & Connectivity
✅ AM / FM / CD / MP3 Stereo
✅ AUX Input
✅ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
✅ Quality Sound System
🧳 Interior & Utility
✅ Spacious Sedan Interior
✅ Comfortable Cloth Seating
✅ Fold-Down Rear Seats
✅ Large Trunk Space
✅ Center Console Storage
🛡️ Safety
✅ Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
✅ Traction Control
✅ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
✅ Front, Side & Curtain Airbags
✅ Daytime Running Lights
✅ Ontario Safety Certified
✅ Clean Carfax Report Included
💳 FINANCING AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT TYPES
At Precision Motors, Approvals are easy :
✅ Good / Bad / No Credit Accepted
✅ In-House Financing Available on the spot
✅ Low & Flexible Down Payments
✅ Bi-Weekly & Monthly Payments according to your budget
✅ Credit Rebuilding Programs
✅ Extended Warranties (1–3 Years)
✅ On the spot Approvals
🏆 Why Buy From Precision Motors?
✅ Over 20 Years of Experience
✅ Family-Owned & Trusted
✅ Safety Certification Included
✅ Free Carfax Provided
✅ Trade-Ins Accepted
✅ Vehicles Fully Detailed
📍 Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON
📱 Call or Text: 416-270-7657
🕒 Open 7 Days – By Appointment
🔥 ONLY 102,000 KM • HARD TO FIND • MUST SEE
Perfect for commuting very economical students, Uber, or daily driving.
📲 Message now to book your test drive — Low-km Civics sell fast! ✅
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Motors
Email Precision Motors
Precision Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-270-7657