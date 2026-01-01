Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🚗</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>2011 HONDA CIVIC – ONLY 102,000 KM | CERTIFIED | CLEAN CARFAX | </strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;>IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE</span></strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> </span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;><br><strong>VIN:</strong> 2HGFA1F44BH004382</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔥</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>LOW MILEAGE – ONLY 102,000 KM</strong> </span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔥</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💰</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Price:</strong> $10,495 + HST & Licensing<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Dealer:</strong> Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📞</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 416-270-7657</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📝</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Safety Certified | Accident-Free | Fully Inspected | Ready to Drive</strong></span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔍</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Vehicle Details</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>VIN:</strong> 2HGFA1F44BH004382</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Year:</strong> 2011<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Make / Model:</strong> Honda Civic<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Trim:</strong> <em>LX</em><br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Mileage:</strong> <strong>ONLY 102,000 KM</strong><br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Exterior Colour:</strong> <em>Blue</em><br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Interior Colour:</strong> <em>Gray</em><br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Doors:</strong> 4<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Seating:</strong> 5 Passengers</span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🌟</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Features & Options</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🚘</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Comfort & Convenience</span></strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;><br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Power Windows & Locks<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Cruise Control<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Remote Keyless Entry<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Air Conditioning<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🎵</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Entertainment & Connectivity</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> AM / FM / CD / MP3 Stereo<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> AUX Input<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Quality Sound System</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🧳</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Interior & Utility</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Spacious Sedan Interior<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Comfortable Cloth Seating<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Fold-Down Rear Seats<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Large Trunk Space<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Center Console Storage</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🛡️</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Safety</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Traction Control<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Electronic Stability Control (ESC)<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Front, Side & Curtain Airbags<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Daytime Running Lights<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Ontario Safety Certified<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Clean Carfax Report Included</span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💳</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> FINANCING AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT TYPES</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;>At</span></strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Precision Motors</strong>, Approvals are easy :</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Good / Bad / No Credit Accepted<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> In-House Financing Available on the spot</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Low & Flexible Down Payments</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅ </span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;>Bi-Weekly & Monthly Payments according to your budget<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Credit Rebuilding Programs<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Extended Warranties (1–3 Years)<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> On the spot Approvals</span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🏆</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Why Buy From Precision Motors?</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Over 20 Years of Experience<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Family-Owned & Trusted<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Safety Certification Included<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Free Carfax Provided<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Trade-Ins Accepted<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Vehicles Fully Detailed</span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Precision Motors</strong><br>643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📱</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Call or Text:</strong> 416-270-7657<br></span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🕒</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> Open 7 Days – By Appointment</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔥</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>ONLY 102,000 KM • HARD TO FIND • MUST SEE</strong><br>Perfect for commuting very economical students, Uber, or daily driving.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📲</span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Times New Roman,serif;> <strong>Message now to book your test drive — Low-km Civics sell fast!</strong> </span><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span></p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div>

