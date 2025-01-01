Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Hamilton, ON

2011 Honda CR-V

228,330 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12285666

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1742048230
  2. 1742048230
  3. 1742048230
  4. 1742048230
  5. 1742048230
  6. 1742048230
  7. 1742048230
  8. 1742048230
  9. 1742048230
  10. 1742048230
  11. 1742048230
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
228,330KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H50BL817741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Honda CR-V EX 228,330 KM $7,992 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT 71,220 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo 185,300 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2011 Honda CR-V