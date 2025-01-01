2011 Honda CR-V

$11,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,164KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H53BL805714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 954
- Mileage 182,164 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
