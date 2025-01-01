Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 HONDA CR-V</p>

2011 Honda CR-V

182,164 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12830353

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

  1. 1754280168170
  2. 1754280168682
  3. 1754280169109
  4. 1754280169561
  5. 1754280169988
  6. 1754280170462
  7. 1754280170913
  8. 1754280171374
  9. 1754280171814
  10. 1754280172259
  11. 1754280172682
  12. 1754280173106
  13. 1754280173527
  14. 1754280173946
  15. 1754280174407
  16. 1754280174841
  17. 1754280175279
  18. 1754280175703
  19. 1754280176178
  20. 1754280176618
  21. 1754280177049
  22. 1754280177484
  23. 1754280177979
  24. 1754280178435
  25. 1754280178894
  26. 1754280179351
  27. 1754280179815
  28. 1754280180257
  29. 1754280180669
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,164KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H53BL805714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 954
  • Mileage 182,164 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HONDA CR-V

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Motors

Used 2009 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Ford Escape XLT 179,536 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 178,874 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited 167,493 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2011 Honda CR-V