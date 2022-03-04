$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2011 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
293,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8594660
- Stock #: 6939
- VIN: 5J6RE4H5XBL806939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 293,888 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Sun/Moonroof
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1