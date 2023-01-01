$15,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-920-2663
2011 Honda Odyssey
EX *8 PASSENGER SEATS, DVD, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-920-2663
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10002815
- VIN: 5FNRL5H48BB505369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 177,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Backup camera
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Heated seats
Power seats
DVD/Entertainment
8 passengers
Bluetooth
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.