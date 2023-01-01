Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

177,955 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-920-2663

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX *8 PASSENGER SEATS, DVD, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL*

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX *8 PASSENGER SEATS, DVD, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-920-2663

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

177,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10002815
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H48BB505369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 177,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Backup camera
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
Cruise control 
Heated seats
Power seats
DVD/Entertainment
8 passengers
Bluetooth 
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

