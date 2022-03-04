$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2011 Honda Odyssey
2011 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
297,015KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8563511
- Stock #: 7568
- VIN: 5FNRL5H60BB507568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 297,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1