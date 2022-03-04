2011 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 2 9 7 , 0 1 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8563511

8563511 Stock #: 7568

7568 VIN: 5FNRL5H60BB507568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 297,015 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

