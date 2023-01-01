$15,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Odyssey
EXL
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
164,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9637147
- Stock #: 503317
- VIN: 5fnrl5h6xbb503317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 164,400 KM
Vehicle Description
v6 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd back up camera power windows power door locks leather heated seats alloy rims key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
