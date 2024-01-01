Menu
<p>2011 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring, this vehicle is SOLD AS IS, it needs work for safety,brand new tires,newer brakes,key is stuck in the ingnition hard to release it.</p><p style=margin-bottom: 0.35cm;> We as Ontario dealers selling AS IS vehicles are required by OMVIC to say the following statement,</p><p> </p><p style=margin-bottom: 0.35cm;>This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p> </p>

2011 Honda Pilot

311,000 KM

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr Touring

2011 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr Touring

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Used
311,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H97BB502858

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 311,000 KM

2011 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring, this vehicle is SOLD AS IS, it needs work for safety,brand new tires,newer brakes,key is stuck in the ingnition hard to release it.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
2011 Honda Pilot