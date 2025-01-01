$7,495+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 31,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring,excellent conditions,new timing belt,carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification is included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iZ068FzIUktq0cUTU30Tw+Emn5XJlKqF
