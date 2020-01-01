Menu
2011 Honda Pilot

314,111 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

2011 Honda Pilot

2011 Honda Pilot

EX

2011 Honda Pilot

EX

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

314,111KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6265494
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H48BB501951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 314,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy With ConfidenceRegistered Dealer
8 seater
4WD
heated seats
alloy wheels
cruise control
steering audio control
CD player
Aux
& much more
certification available for additional $799
call or text  6479793236 for a test drive 





Certification available for additional $OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer

Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

