<p><strong><em><u>SOLD AS-IS</u></em></strong></p><p><br></p><p>Runs &amp; Drives Well</p><p>Body in good Condition </p><p>Will need brakes replaced </p>

2011 Hyundai Elantra

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
Touring

Kenny U-Pull

139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2

844-536-6987

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE9BU125087

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 0

SOLD AS-IS


Runs & Drives Well

Body in good Condition

Will need brakes replaced

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper

Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

CD Changer

AM-FM Stereo

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Hamilton

139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2

2011 Hyundai Elantra