2011 Hyundai Elantra
Touring
Location
Kenny U-Pull
139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2
844-536-6987
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE9BU125087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS-IS
Runs & Drives Well
Body in good Condition
Will need brakes replaced
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Safety
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Additional Features
AM-FM Stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny Hamilton
