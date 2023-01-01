Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra

109,350 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

GLS

GLS

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9645925
  • Stock #: 057146
  • VIN: 5npdh4ae1bh057146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,350 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cly auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

