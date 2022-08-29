2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 5 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9186031

9186031 Stock #: A6741

A6741 VIN: KMHDB8AE7BU126741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,543 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.