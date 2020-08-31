2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at: Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Dual Shift Transmission

