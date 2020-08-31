Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

124,100 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5735553
  • Stock #: 1300
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG7BG072901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, 3.5L V6, All wheel drive, heated seats, bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, USB input. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Woodgrain Trim
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

