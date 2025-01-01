$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
Limited w/Nav
2011 Hyundai Sonata
Limited w/Nav
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,666KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEC4AC6BH259062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,666 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 HYUNDAI SONATA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
