2011 Infiniti M56

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 0 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8140237

8140237 Stock #: A0433

A0433 VIN: JN1AY1AP3BM520433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A0433

Mileage 102,017 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.