2011 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 8 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10619790

10619790 Stock #: A2943

A2943 VIN: 1J4AA7D14BL602943

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 100,832 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.