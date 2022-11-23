Menu
2011 Kia Rio

145,782 KM

Details Description Features

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

2011 Kia Rio

2011 Kia Rio

EX CONVENIENCE

2011 Kia Rio

EX CONVENIENCE

Location

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

145,782KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9406978
  • VIN: KNADH4B32B6952262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,782 KM

Vehicle Description

it's include safety and one year warranty.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Email Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

