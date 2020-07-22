2011 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Air Bag - Rear Side Body Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:

