2011 Kia Soul

140,916 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

+

+

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,916KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5597088
  • Stock #: 1263
  • VIN: KNDJT2A24B7712304

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,916 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Kia Soul, 2.0L 4 cylinder, front wheel drive, heated seats, bluetooth, usb input, keyless entry. vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra. Please contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 6PM Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

