2011 Mazda MAZDA3

175,016 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing




Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Used
175,016KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF1B1487744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,016 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Air Conditioned Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

416-270-XXXX

416-270-7657

