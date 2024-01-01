$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,016KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1UF1B1487744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,016 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Air Conditioned Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Precision Motors
2014 Ford Escape 133,168 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape 162,560 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 140,092 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Email Precision Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2011 Mazda MAZDA3