2011 Mazda MAZDA3

186,469 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

186,469KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7527533
  VIN: JM1BL1UF2B1415533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing

1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim

Car-proof included

Safety

Financing available

4 Tires included

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Fog lights

Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
4 Tires included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

