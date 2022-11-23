Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9363442
  • VIN: JM1BL1VF3B1362517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda3 5 speed manual transmission, great shape, 2L engine ,good on gas, 2 set of tires,one owner ,clean carfax, safety certification included int he price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hnI2ctuMg0uYdnbIUAZL5%2f0U0Unq6CYE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GC Motors

2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 201,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4D...
 239,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2009 Acura TSX w/Tec...
 309,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GC Motors

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory