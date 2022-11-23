$6,495+ tax & licensing
289-700-2277
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN MAN GS
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,495
- Listing ID: 9363442
- VIN: JM1BL1VF3B1362517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mazda3 5 speed manual transmission, great shape, 2L engine ,good on gas, 2 set of tires,one owner ,clean carfax, safety certification included int he price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hnI2ctuMg0uYdnbIUAZL5%2f0U0Unq6CYE
Vehicle Features
