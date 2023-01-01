Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

270,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539938
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF9B1461988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, excellent conditions, gas saver,perfect winter beater , clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+U8Qz5a4XjkekuBQFxLxYdA0J3NhBJR3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GC Motors

2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 270,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 218,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Buick Enclave A...
 204,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GC Motors

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory