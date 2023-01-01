$6,495+ tax & licensing
289-700-2277
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,495
- Listing ID: 9539938
- VIN: JM1BL1UF9B1461988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mazda3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, excellent conditions, gas saver,perfect winter beater , clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+U8Qz5a4XjkekuBQFxLxYdA0J3NhBJR3
Vehicle Features
