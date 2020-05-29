Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mountain Mitsubishi

905-526-4899

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Ralliart - Aluminum Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Ralliart - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,618KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5089814
  • Stock #: U0424
  • VIN: JA32V6FV6BU610740
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!

The Mitsubishi Lancer delivers sharp styling and a satisfying driving experience. This 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 100,618 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Type of tires: Performance AS
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Surround Audio
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Rear spoiler: Wing
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Simulated carbon fibre door trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Rear Head Room: 935 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,760 mm
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm
  • Overall height: 1,490 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,570 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 915 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 283 L
  • Curb weight: 1,570 kg
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mountain Mitsubishi

2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 92,591 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 153,389 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Pass...
 155,357 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Mountain Mitsubishi

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

Call Dealer

905-526-XXXX

(click to show)

905-526-4899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory