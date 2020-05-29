+ taxes & licensing
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
The Mitsubishi Lancer delivers sharp styling and a satisfying driving experience. This 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 100,618 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
