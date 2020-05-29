2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Type of tires: Performance AS

Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Fog Lamps

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Surround Audio

Rear door type: Trunk

Wheel Width: 7

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Rear spoiler: Wing

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Simulated carbon fibre dash trim

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Intercooled Turbo

Driver knee airbags

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Simulated carbon fibre door trim

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Rear Head Room: 935 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,005 mm

Wheelbase: 2,635 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 55 L

Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm

Overall Width: 1,760 mm

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm

Overall height: 1,490 mm

Overall Length: 4,570 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm

Rear Leg Room: 915 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg

Max cargo capacity: 283 L

Curb weight: 1,570 kg

Manual child safety locks

Halogen aero-composite headlights

