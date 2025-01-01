Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=61 data-end=136>🚗 <strong data-start=68 data-end=131>[Certified & NO ACCIDENTS] 2011 Mitsubishi RVR – Reliable & Well-Equipped!</strong> 🚗</h3><p data-start=138 data-end=333>🔹 <strong data-start=141 data-end=167>2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – Smooth and dependable performance<br data-start=203 data-end=206 />🔹 <strong data-start=209 data-end=235>Automatic Transmission</strong> – Effortless driving experience<br data-start=267 data-end=270 />🔹 <strong data-start=273 data-end=294>Front-Wheel Drive</strong> – Ideal for city and highway driving</p><h3 data-start=335 data-end=367>🌟 <strong data-start=342 data-end=365>Features & Comfort:</strong></h3><p data-start=368 data-end=652>✅ <strong data-start=370 data-end=390>AM/FM/MP3 Player</strong> – Enjoy your favorite tunes on the go<br data-start=428 data-end=431 />✅ <strong data-start=433 data-end=453>Air Conditioning</strong> – Stay cool and comfortable<br data-start=481 data-end=484 />✅ <strong data-start=486 data-end=504>Cruise Control</strong> – Relax on long drives<br data-start=527 data-end=530 />✅ <strong data-start=532 data-end=564>Power Windows, Doors & Locks</strong> – Convenient and secure<br data-start=588 data-end=591 />✅ <strong data-start=593 data-end=617>Remote Keyless Entry</strong> – Easy access at your fingertips</p><p data-start=654 data-end=690>🚘 <strong data-start=657 data-end=688>Book Your Test Drive Today!</strong></p><p data-start=692 data-end=840>📍 <strong data-start=695 data-end=746>Visit Us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON</strong><br data-start=746 data-end=749 />📞 <strong data-start=752 data-end=769>Call or Text:</strong> (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542<br data-start=802 data-end=805 />📧 <strong data-start=808 data-end=818>Email:</strong> <a rel=noopener data-start=819 data-end=838>Gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=842 data-end=926>💻 <strong data-start=845 data-end=880>100% Online Purchase Available!</strong> Financing & delivery options are available!</p><p data-start=928 data-end=1041>🛡️ <strong data-start=932 data-end=961>OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong> – <strong data-start=964 data-end=985>CarProof VERIFIED</strong> for accident history, lien search & odometer records!</p><p data-start=1043 data-end=1129>🔹 <strong data-start=1046 data-end=1070>We Welcome Trade-Ins</strong> – Looking for something else? <strong data-start=1101 data-end=1127>Well find it for you!</strong></p><p data-start=1131 data-end=1218>🚗 <strong data-start=1134 data-end=1170>Ontario-Wide Delivery Available!</strong> Ask us about our <strong data-start=1188 data-end=1216>Customer Travel Program!</strong></p>

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

191,841 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - CERTIFIED - NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle
12281430

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - CERTIFIED - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

  1. 1741970308
  2. 1741970307
  3. 1741970308
  4. 1741970306
  5. 1741970308
  6. 1741970309
  7. 1741970307
  8. 1741970306
  9. 1741970306
  10. 1741970306
  11. 1741970306
  12. 1741970308
  13. 1741970306
  14. 1741970306
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,841KM
Good Condition
VIN JA4AH3AU1BZ602897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,841 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 [Certified & NO ACCIDENTS] 2011 Mitsubishi RVR – Reliable & Well-Equipped! 🚗

🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Smooth and dependable performance
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Effortless driving experience
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Ideal for city and highway driving

🌟 Features & Comfort:

✅ AM/FM/MP3 Player – Enjoy your favorite tunes on the go
✅ Air Conditioning – Stay cool and comfortable
✅ Cruise Control – Relax on long drives
✅ Power Windows, Doors & Locks – Convenient and secure
✅ Remote Keyless Entry – Easy access at your fingertips

🚘 Book Your Test Drive Today!

📍 Visit Us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

💻 100% Online Purchase Available! Financing & delivery options are available!

🛡️ OMVIC Licensed Dealership – CarProof VERIFIED for accident history, lien search & odometer records!

🔹 We Welcome Trade-Ins – Looking for something else? We'll find it for you!

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available! Ask us about our Customer Travel Program!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO 215,495 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 187,750 KM $5,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Special Edition for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Special Edition 199,876 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi RVR