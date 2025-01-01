$5,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
SE - CERTIFIED - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,841 KM
Vehicle Description
🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Smooth and dependable performance
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Effortless driving experience
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Ideal for city and highway driving
✅ AM/FM/MP3 Player – Enjoy your favorite tunes on the go
✅ Air Conditioning – Stay cool and comfortable
✅ Cruise Control – Relax on long drives
✅ Power Windows, Doors & Locks – Convenient and secure
✅ Remote Keyless Entry – Easy access at your fingertips
🚘 Book Your Test Drive Today!
📍 Visit Us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
💻 100% Online Purchase Available! Financing & delivery options are available!
🛡️ OMVIC Licensed Dealership – CarProof VERIFIED for accident history, lien search & odometer records!
🔹 We Welcome Trade-Ins – Looking for something else? We'll find it for you!
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available! Ask us about our Customer Travel Program!
Vehicle Features
GG Cars
905-975-9705