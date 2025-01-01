$2,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Rogue
S *AS-IS, AWD, 4 SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES & RIMS *
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 299,771 KM
Vehicle Description
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
https://zensautosales.ca/
AS-IS
CAR DRIVES GOOD BUT DUE TO IT’S KM IT IS BEING SOLD AS-IS
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
4 WINTER TIRES WITH RIMS & SUMMER TIRES WITH RIMS
AWD
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
Remote key-less entry
Vehicle Features
