$6,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,950KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1BC1CP6BL392506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,950 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 147,950 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
2006 Kia Sportage 4dr LX V6 Auto AWD 144,630 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto Limited 137,311 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Email Auto Star Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-639-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd
289-639-6755
2011 Nissan Versa