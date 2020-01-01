Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL

Location

Eastgate Ford

350 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y3

905-547-3211

  1. 4496724
  2. 4496724
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,356KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4496724
  • Stock #: 17754f
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP9BL439768
Exterior Colour
Daytona Blue Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Additional Features
  • Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastgate Ford

2012 BMW X6 35i
 98,201 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang Ec...
 9,348 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-350 Supe...
 163,480 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Eastgate Ford

Eastgate Ford

350 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-3211

Send A Message