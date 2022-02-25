2011 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 1 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8362620

8362620 Stock #: A1216

A1216 VIN: 1D7RV1CT1BS551216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 154,115 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.