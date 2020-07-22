2011 Subaru Forester

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Dual Shift Transmission On/Off Road Front Tires On/Off Road Rear Tires

