2011 Subaru Forester

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

X Convenience

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5470442
  • Stock #: 1284
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC9BH783710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sage Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X , AWD, great condition in and out, AC, Power Mirrors, Power locks, Michelin tires, well maintained, available for sale Certified $7995+HST and Licensing Certified. Extended warranty packages are available for Extra.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
On/Off Road Front Tires
On/Off Road Rear Tires

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

